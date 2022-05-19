WATCH: Jimbo Fisher goes off on Nick Saban over NIL comments

Breaking News:

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Well, this should make for an entertaining football season in the SEC.

At a recent speaking engagement, Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the changing landscape of college football as it relates to NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) and recruiting, sharing his thoughts on how these new developments will impact the sport.

His comments were fairly harmless until the very end, when he threw in a quip about the Crimson Tide finishing No. 2 in recruiting this year, behind SEC West rival Texas A&M, coached by former Saban pupil Jimbo Fisher.

Here are Saban’s full comments on the subject, with the kicker at the end:

Fisher responded to Saban’s accusation Thursday morning, and the Aggies head coach didn’t hold back:

October 8th, in Tuscaloosa. Should be fun.

