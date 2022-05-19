WATCH: Jimbo Fisher brings the HEAT in Thursday Presser

Jimbo Fisher went all “Keep my name outcha mouth” on Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, as he took to the mic in a fiery press conference where the Aggies head man addressed comments made by Saban on Wednesday.

The Aggies record setting #1 ranked 2022 recruiting class has led to all sorts of allegations about A&M’s approach to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for players and recruits, and Fisher has consistently held and defended his position that the A&M recruiting process has been and continues to be above board.

In his press conference, Fisher acknowledge that Saban reached out to him, but that he “didn’t take the call”. On the Aggies October 8th, match up with the Tide, “It’ll be fun won’t it?… I don’t mind confrontation, I’ve lived with it my whole life. I kind of like it myself, Backing away from it isn’t how I was raised.”