WATCH: Jim Leonhard speaks on Wisconsin football ‘controlling their destiny’ in the Big Ten

After a 2-3 start to the season and a 1-2 start to conference play, Wisconsin needed help from others heading into this past week of Big Ten football. The Badgers got that help, with Purdue shocking No. 2 Iowa in a 24-7 beatdown of the Hawkeyes.

With Purdue’s win over Iowa, Wisconsin has everything in front of them without worrying about other Big Ten results. The Badgers now simply need to win out in the conference in order to end up in the Big Ten championship game as the winner of the Big Ten West division.

On Monday, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard spoke on the Badgers controlling their fate in the conference despite a slow start to the season. It’s still early, and the Badgers can avoid scoreboard watching and focus on what’s in front of them: