WATCH: Jim Leonhard on what Axe Week means to Wisconsin football

Wisconsin’s season may have not gone the way most Badger fans wanted in 2022, but the biggest game of the year is still in front of them.

The Badgers host Minnesota on Saturday at Camp Randall as they look to win Paul Bunyan’s Axe back following last year’s end of season loss.

Wisconsin’s interim coach Jim Leonhard expressed what the game means to him and to the Badger family in his weekly press conference on Monday. The longest running rivalry in college football will be renewed Saturday at Camp Randall as Minnesota looks to take down the Badgers for the third time in four years.

Here is what Leonhard had to say on the matchup:

"It means everything. It is the longest rivalry in college football." Ladies and gentlemen, Axe Week has commenced 🪓 Full presser: https://t.co/IOlk3qtQA7 pic.twitter.com/Qk5P7mpTlz — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 21, 2022

