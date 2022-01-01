WATCH: Ji’Ayir Brown picks off Arkansas in end zone

Leave it to Ji’Ayir Brown to come up with the first turnover of the Outback Bowl. Penn State’s leader in interceptions during the 2021 regular season ended the first offensive series by Arkansas by getting his hands on the football in the end zone, thwarting what could have been a monster start for the Razorbacks.

After Penn State’s opening drive ended with a horribly missed 50-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar, Arkansas moved right down the field on the re-worked Penn State defense. But once inside the red zone, the Penn State defense did what they had done for much of the season. Ji’Ayir Brown stepped in front of a pass by Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson for an interception in the back of the end zone.

Penn State turned the ball right back over to Arkansas a few plays later though when Sean Clifford was intercepted.

