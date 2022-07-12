WATCH: Jets WR Elijah Moore looking at ‘boom or bust’ 2022 season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Elijah Moore
    Elijah Moore
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zach Wilson
    Zach Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Sports Grid took a look at one of the New York Jets’ most-promising pieces ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season: Wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Ironically enough, Moore’s play as a rookie last season was actually better while playing with backup QBs. When quarterback Zach Wilson was in there for the Jets, Moore’s production dipped… but there’s still a fair shot that all can change.

Check out the video player above for the breakdown on Moore.

Will Elijah Moore have 1,000 receiving yards in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp

Related

Power rankings: Jets roster has welcomed surprise from CBS Sports

ESPN: Jets LB C.J. Mosley has respect of his peers

PFF really likes the Jets' moves at tight end this offseason

Recommended Stories