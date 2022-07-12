WATCH: Jets WR Elijah Moore looking at ‘boom or bust’ 2022 season
Sports Grid took a look at one of the New York Jets’ most-promising pieces ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season: Wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Ironically enough, Moore’s play as a rookie last season was actually better while playing with backup QBs. When quarterback Zach Wilson was in there for the Jets, Moore’s production dipped… but there’s still a fair shot that all can change.
Check out the video player above for the breakdown on Moore.
