Watch: Jets’ top 10 plays from the first half of the season

With the Jets coming off their bye in Week 10, putting it pretty much right at the halfway point of the season, the team went ahead and compiled a list of their top ten plays from the first half of the season.

Understandably, running back Breece Hall and the defense make plenty of highlights on this top-ten list, including Hall’s big 62-yard touchdown run against the Broncos in Week 7.

Check out the list and also be sure to comment your favorite plays from the first half of the season.

Top 10 from the first half. Gotta add some new ones in the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/kP8aXKYRgK — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 14, 2022

