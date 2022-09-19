WATCH: Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson catches 1st career TD

Watch the bottom of your screen 😍 @GarrettWilson_V#NYJvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/WCkCuFgwV8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

The New York Jets spent two of their top picks in the 2022 NFL draft on dynamic playmakers for their offense, and both of them found the end zone for the first time in their careers in Sunday’s epic comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was the first, beating fellow rookie Martin Emerson Jr. with a sweet release off the line for a score on the goal-line fade.

It wasn’t the last time Wilson would score Sunday, as his 15-yard touchdown in the final seconds completed the comeback victory for the Jets.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Wilson is already living up to the hype.

