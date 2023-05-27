WATCH: Jets predicted Patriots’ highly-debated Day 1 draft trade

The New England Patriots pulled a Day 1 move in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, trading down from pick No. 14 to pick No. 17.

The move allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to take New England’s 14th pick. In the process, Pittsburgh selected Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who was thought to be a New York Jets target.

This apparently came as no surprise to the Jets. The team’s official Twitter account released a video on Friday afternoon from inside New York’s draft room. It looked as though the Jets saw the move coming, as the Patriots tried to stop them from getting their main target.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots ended up selecting Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon with the 17th overall selection. while also making life for New York difficult in the process.

Joe literally predicted the future 😲 E2 of Flight 23: Ascension ➜ https://t.co/R9JoMgOdMe pic.twitter.com/pHelL02ATH — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 26, 2023

It was certainly one of the unique stories of draft day. It also goes to show that division rivalries often extend off the field as well.

More Patriots News!

Patriots in good place to land DeAndre Hopkins, per latest odds Report: Patriots expected to show interest in free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals announce release of Pro Bowl wideout DeAndre Hopkins

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire