Watch: Jets’ ineptitude defined by this one play

It is almost impossible to do as much wrong as the New York Jets’ DBs did on one play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch as Derek Carr finds Darren Waller with what looks like a short completion. Until …

A missed tackle by CB Bryce Hall, then an awful attempted tackle by Jets S Marcus Maye, who missed when all he had to do was push the tight end out of bounds.

That said, the Jets couldn’t stop Waller at all in the first half. He had eight catches for 123 yards and a pair of TDs.