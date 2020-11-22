Watch: A Jets’ Highlight! Joe Flacco throws 49-yard TD pass

Barry Werner
·1 min read

It was the Good Ol’ Days for one play as Joe Flacco found Breshad Perriman with a beautiful pass on a “go” route for a 49-yard touchdown as the New York Jets visited the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Jets had four touchdowns in their first eight games — all losses — and Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens, has four in the last two with the throw against the Bolts.

Latest Stories