Watch the Jets’ game-winning TD vs. Eagles in preseason opener

It may not have felt like much of a win considering Zach Wilson’s knee injury, but the New York Jets earned a victory in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Jets battled back to take a 17-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Eagles then scored with 1:40 left, taking a 21-17 advantage and putting the ball in Chris Streveler’s hands with the Jets needing a touchdown.

Streveler delivered with a game-winning touchdown pass to Calvin Jackson with 16 seconds left, lifting the Jets to victory in their first preseason game of the year.

Here’s the play that won it for New York.

