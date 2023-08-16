WATCH: Jets DT Quinnen Williams boasts about his ’10 sacks’ vs. Panthers in joint practice

Thanks to a visit from the New York Jets, as well as production crews from NFL Films and HBO, the Carolina Panthers got some extra spotlight over the past week. But, uh, the lights may have been a bit too bright.

The latest episode of Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday night, with the Panthers being featured as the special guests of the long-running reality series. And before the teams even got to the official action in the preseason opener on Saturday, one New York absolutely dominated, cameras caught defensive tackle Quinnen Williams victimizing the Panthers’ offensive line at last Wednesday’s joint practice.

Luckily for the Panthers, the All-Pro defender did not play in the exhibition. If he did, a scary situation may have been a whole lot worse.

The Jets channeled Williams’ success, getting to Carolina quarterbacks for eight hits, five sacks and 26 combined pressures in the 27-0 shutout. Panthers offensive line coach James Campen and his unit would later hold a private meeting following the game to talk about the disappointing performance.

So, yeah, just imagine if that 6-foot-3, 303-pound wrecking ball had a shot or two at the Panthers’ interior and rookie Bryce Young.

