Watch: Jets create poetry in motion with blocking on Braxton Berrios’ 20-yard TD run
The Jets have seemingly woken up on offense. After a stop of the Packers defense, New York exploded for a couple of big plays, including a 41-yard reception from Corey Davis. Then the Jets put on a clinic in blocking for Braxton Berrios, led by OT Duane Brown and TE C.J. Uzomah.
In the end, Berrios finally found success on a reverse and scored on a 20-yard run and the Jets have the lead in the third quarter, 10-3.
Check out the big play.
Look at @T_Conk1.
Look at @cj_uzomah.
Look at @DuaneBrown76.
Look at @HNYNUT_BERRIOS.
Beautiful.#NYJvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/qbpIHMZXPt
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022