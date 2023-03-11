Watch: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner burns cheesehead in Aaron Rodgers recruiting video

Trade rumors between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are heating up and corner Sauce Gardner is adding fuel to the fire… literally.

In an attempt to recruit Rodgers, Gardner burned the cheesehead hat he took as a souvenir from the Jets' 27-10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field during Week 6. Gardner said he's since settled all differences with Rodgers, who announced last week that he'll make a decision "soon enough" on whether he'll return for a 19th season.

"Our conversation definitely gave me hope that he can be in that green and white next season," Gardner said in a YouTube video, published Thursday. "I need you to come here so we can win a Super Bowl."

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers in October by wearing a cheesehead on the field

Gardner first promised Rodgers that he would burn his cheesehead for him on Twitter Tuesday, adding, "I promise if you become a Jet, I won't pick you off in practice."

The Defensive Rookie of the Year, however, didn't wait to uphold his end of the bargain. He gathered with Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and running back Breece Hall around a backyard barbecue pit to make the "sacrifice."

"Look at the cheese," Gardner said. "It's melting. It's turning into cheese sauce."

Hall said Rodgers "might as well make that move" because "you see what you have over here," referring to the trio of talented rookies and Jets' future.

Watch the full video below:

The Packers and New York Jets have had discussions on Rodgers this week, and Jets leadership, including owner Woody Johnson flew to California, to meet with Rodgers.

As the wait continues for resolution on Rodgers' future, Packers president Mark Murphy seemed to further indicate the franchise is ready to move on from the four-time NFL MVP.

When asked during an interview with WBAY-TV in Wisconsin on Friday whether Rodgers could play again for the Packers next season, Murphy said, “Yeah, I mean, unless, if things don’t work out the way that we would want them. Yeah, he is obviously a great player.”

