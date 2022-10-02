Watch: Jets convert their own version of Philly Special for touchdown

Call it the New York Special! The Jets just successfully ran their own version of the Philly Special as Zach Wilson handed the ball off to Garrett Wilson, who handed off to Braxton Berrios on a reserve, who hit Wilson in the end zone for the touchdown, giving the Jets a 10-0 lead over the Steelers.

The Jets have quickly started to settle in on offense, including two big throws to Elijah Moore to finally get him going.

Welcome back, Zach.

ZACH WILSON IS BACK AND CATCHING TOUCHDOWNS. 📺: #NYJvsPIT on CBS

