Watch: Jets continue their run as fourth-quarter team with 34-yard Breece Hall touchdown

The Jets entered Week 6 as one of the best teams in the fourth quarter, having scored 58 points through five games. That 58 quickly turned into 65 as the Jets opened the fourth quarter against the Packers with a 34-yard touchdown run by Breece Hall, who now has 93 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. The score gave the Jets a 24-10 lead and a ton of momentum after the Packers drove the field and scored. That was the perfect answer the Jets needed. Can they hold on and get to 4-2?

THE FOURTH QUARTER JETS ARE HERE. TOUCHDOWN @BreeceH#NYJvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/uZi2YhnUvs — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire