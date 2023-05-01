Watch: Jets coaches and Aaron Rodgers together on practice field for first time

Phase two of the Jets’ offseason program began Monday, meaning coaches and players were able to be on the field for the first time this offseason. That meant Robert Saleh and company were able to work with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the first time since acquiring the veteran last week.

The Jets’ social media account shared a quick video of some of Rodgers’ work with wide receiver Garrett Wilson in what should be a tease of many good things to come in 2023.

