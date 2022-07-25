WATCH: Jets’ Carl Lawson gets after it during offseason workout

The New York Jets are heading back toward the Big Apple this week with training camp slated to begin on July 26.

Carl Lawson decided he wasn’t going to sit on hands until then.

Lawson is set to make a highly-anticipated return to the field this fall with Gang Green. His start was very brief. After signing with the team during the 2021 offseason, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Clearly he’s eager to hit the regular season with the Jets because not only has Lawson been working out… he’s looking ready to go while doing so.

A video of him getting after it surfaced on social media in recent weeks. Check that out below:

Carl Lawson is looking SCARY 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/MlTp5vmeMV — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) July 17, 2022

