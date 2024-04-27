Watch: Jets make call as they draft WR Malachi Corley

Owner Woody Johnson and company were sweating, but in the end, the wait was worth it. The Jets got their guy in Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley.

The Jets reportedly were trying to move into the second round but couldn’t find a team to bite. When Corley slipped into third round, the Jets knew their time to strike had arrived. They made the call to the Carolina Panthers, offered a 5th-round pick and were to move from No. 72 to No. 65 to grab their guy.

It was Malachi Corley, no matter what, as head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas texted each other.

Now, you can check out the team making the call to Corley to let him know he is officially a member of the New York Jets.

Joe D. to @CorleyMalachi: You represent everything we are all about. Your toughness, violence, anger. https://t.co/oO8clzlGKk — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire