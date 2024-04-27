Watch: Jets brass, including DC Jeff Ulbrich, emotional as they make call to Qwan’tez Stiggers

The story of new Jets defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers is an inspiring one. Stiggers decided against playing football in college to help support his family after losing his father in 2020. In 2022, his mother helped get him into the Fan Controlled Football League in Atlanta before receiving an opportunity in Canada.

This year, Stiggers became draft-eligible and decided to pursue an opportunity at the NFL. That pursuit paid off as Stiggers was selected by Jets at pick No. 176 in the fifth round.

The Jets were emotional for good reason as they made the call of a lifetime to Stiggers, including defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Check out the video and maybe grab a tissue because you might need it.

Make sure you have the tissues in reach for this one. Qwan'tez Stiggers gets the call of a lifetime 🥺💚 pic.twitter.com/dJQWi1yzVF — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 27, 2024

