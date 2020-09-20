Watch: Jets allow Niners to conver 3rd-and-31 on running play

The New York Jets had the San Francisco 49ers right where they wanted them. Or was it the Niners who had the Jets where they wanted them?

San Francisco was faced with a third-and-31 in the third quarter Sunday against hapless Gang Green.

The Niners were without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert, who already had an 80-yard TD run.

So, play it safe, right? Nick Mullens hands off to Jerick McKinnon and you take your losses and punt.

Not against the Jets!

Watch as McKinnon breaks loose for a 55-yard run and the most unlikely conversion for a first down in years.

J: ust

E: nd

T: he

S: eason https://t.co/B3nMVPo36q — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) September 20, 2020





Adam Gase must be feeling the heat getting turned up on a crisp day in New Jersey



