Watch: Jessie Bates punches the ball from Taysom Hill
Falcons safety Jessie Bates continues to have a big impact on Sunday’s game against the Saints. After recording a pick-six in the first half, Bates came up with a forced fumble and recovery late in the third quarter.
Atlanta had just turned the ball over on the previous drive, but Bates came up clutch again. Watch the play below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
I'm 'bout to punch the ball out
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/sZBL71YV56
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 26, 2023