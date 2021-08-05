How to Watch Jessica Springsteen in Olympic Equestrian Team Event originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen, and the U.S. equestrian team are looking for a medal in the team jumping event at the Tokyo Olympics after a disappointing showing in the individual jumping event. Here’s everything you need to know about Springsteen’s latest Olympic quest and how to watch team jumping:

When is Jessica Springsteen riding in Olympic equestrian?

Springsteen and two of her teammates, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward, will ride in the team jumping final, which begins at 6 a.m. ET on Friday. Stream live here, or catch a replay at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network:

The U.S. will be the 13th of 19 teams in the start list. The top 10 teams will advance to the final on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET, which will also replay at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Will Jessica Springsteen get a medal?

The U.S. is one of several teams in contention for a team jumping medal, even though none of the riders who participated in the individual event – Springsteen, Kraut and Kent Farrington – advanced to the final.

Great Britain has won five medals in equestrian so far in Tokyo, including Ben Maher’s gold in individual jumping. Sweden is another team to watch, as all three of its riders had clear rounds in the individual event, with the top performer being silver medalist Peder Fredricson.