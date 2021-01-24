Watch: Jessica Korda sinks birdie bomb in playoff to win LPGA opener

Brentley Romine
·1 min read
The LPGA is off to a great start.

The season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions needed a playoff to decide the winner on Sunday, and Jessica Korda won it in style. After birdieing four of her final six holes of regulation to force a playoff with Danielle Kang, Korda drained a 30-foot birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-3 18th at Tranquilo Golf Club.

Korda's victory was the sixth of her career and her first since the 2018 Honda LPGA Thailand.

