Watch: Jerry Jeudy ‘solves’ Denver Broncos’ quarterback issue

He is only a rookie but former Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy was thinking like a veteran when it came to the Denver Broncos’ quarterback issues on Saturday.

The fleet wideout came up with a solution for John Elway, Vic Fangio & Co. as they prepare for Sunday’s game with the New Orleans Saints without the four quarterbacks on their roster and practice squad due to COVID-19 complications.

When you are as fast as Jeudy, you can be the quarterback and the receiver, no matter how deep the pattern is.

Live look at Jerry Jeudy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ykTrBepeU6 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 28, 2020

Great thinking … when there is no defense to worry about.