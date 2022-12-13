WATCH: Jerry Jeudy’s highlights from big game in Week 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had a breakout game in Week 14, catching eight passes for 73 yards with a career-high three touchdowns. Jeudy’s impressive performance against the Kansas City Chiefs marked the first time a Broncos receiver scored three times in a single game since the late Demaryius Thomas in 2014.

Jeudy made headlines not only for his performance against the Chiefs, but also for his on-field outburst that could have led to an ejection. Jeudy surprisingly was not penalized, and he scored three times after the incident.

“I thought Jerry really stepped up,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said after a 34-28 loss. “Courtland being down, a lot of guys being down, KJ [Hamler], Tim [Patrick], all those guys. Jerry is a guy that had an opportunity. We changed his position this week. He went out there and he embraced it. It was hard at first because they started doubling him. They were trying to take him away, they knew that we wanted to attack with him.

“I think that was where a lot of that frustration came from. We talked on the sideline because of that frustration but he just kept his head down and kept working. He showed up with those three touchdowns, which I thought were awesome, especially the one on the 4th-and-seven. That was an unbelievably critical time. Particularly battling back, it was great to see.”

Denver’s comeback effort fell short against KC, but the team’s resilience was encouraging to see, and Jeudy’s breakout game was a great sign. The Broncos have been eliminated from 2022 playoff contention, but Sunday gave fans some reason for optimism going into 2023.

