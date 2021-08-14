WATCH: Jerry Jeudy flashes fancy footwork in open field

Jerry Jeudy had a difficult rookie season in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. He was still the same star wide receiver that he was at Alabama, but with a different supporting cast. However, 2021 seems to be promising for Jeudy.

During the Broncos first 2021 NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Jeudy got some playing time early in the first half.

He managed to show off his flashy footwork, which brought him fame while with the Crimson Tide, and extended a 15-yard pass an additional 25 yards.

The Broncos will be working with former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock again in 2021. Lock and Jeudy didn’t have the best connection last season, but with plenty of offseason experience and a full season under their belt, perhaps the upcoming season will look a whole lot different.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Jerry Jeudy as he gears up for his second season in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

