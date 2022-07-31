Watch: Jerry Jacobs interview live from the Detroit Lions Podcast training camp party

Saturday night provided a treat for the fans who packed the Uptown Grille in Commerce Township for the sixth annual Detroit Lions Podcast training camp party. Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs appeared live for a Q&A period that also featured “voice of the Lions” Dan Miller leading the interview.

We asked Jacobs about his recovery from a torn ACL and how he keeps a positive mindset about not being ready for the start of training camp. Jacobs shared some great insight on the defensive back room and the dynamics between the coaches and players under Dan Campbell.

It’s a great, candid 30 minutes with a player who fits prominently into Detroit’s future. After he left the stage, Jacobs graciously signed gear and took photos with fans–including one who had a Jacobs No. 39 jersey.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire