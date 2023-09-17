WATCH: Jerrin Thompson seals the game with a pick-six

Texas defensive back Jerrin Thompson picked off Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda for a 27-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter on Saturday evening. It virtually crushed any hope that the Cowboys had for a comeback.

The Longhorns defense had a decent game defending the pass, while Svoboda completed 17 passes on 28 attempts for 136 yards. Thompson played well, per usual, with three tackles, a pass deflection, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Though defending the pass well, Wyoming’s run game hurt Texas from the first possession. Harrison Waylee found the end zone on a 62-yard run on Wyoming’s fifth play of the game, and even though that was their only touchdown of the game, Waylee ended up with 110 yards on 18 carries.

Texas will need to improve their run defense, fast, if they want to begin conference play without a spoiler.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire