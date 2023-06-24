WATCH: Jerrick Gibson informs Texas coaches of his commitment

Texas is hot on the recruiting trail at the moment.

Over the last eight days, the Longhorns have added four commits to their 2024 recruiting class.

The highest rated of the four recent commits is four-star running back Jerrick Gibson. The IMG Academy product ranks as the No. 2 running back in the country and the No. 6 overall recruit in Florida, according to 247Sports composite.

On Saturday, a behind the scenes video surfaced of Gibson informing the Texas coaching staff of his commitment to the Longhorns. Those in attendance erupted in applause and excitement.

The moment 2024 IMG Academy RB Jerrick Gibson committed to Texas in front of the Longhorn staff. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ysrb50gwTm — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) June 24, 2023

