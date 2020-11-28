WATCH: Jermar Jefferson torches the Ducks for an 82-yard TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Another game, another home run for Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson.

Trailing 7-0 early, the Beavers offense took the field for the first time and it didn't take long for Jefferson to show off.

On just the second play from scrimmage Jefferson took it up the middle, made a cut right, broke a few tackles, and bolted 82 yards for a monster score!

WATCH:

For Jefferson, this is nothing new.

Last week against the Cal Golden Bears, he ripped off a nearly identical run.

One the first play from scrimmage, no less, Jefferson busted off a 75-yarder to give OSU the early lead.

Beaver fans have come to expect electricity when Jefferson gets the ball.