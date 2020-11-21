WATCH: Jermar Jefferson rumbles for 75-yard TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Now that is how you start a game!

Just seconds into the matchup against the Cal Golden Bears the Beavers had a lead, and it was all thanks to Jermar Jefferson... Well, him and the incredible work from his offensive line.

On their own 25 yard line, the Beavers started the game with a straight handoff to Jefferson.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast

The Beavers star running back went right up the gut, made a few cuts, and rumbled 75-yards for a touchdown.

And just like that it was 7-0 OSU with 14:42 left in the first quarter.

You can't start a game much better.

First play and IT'S A JERMAR JEFFERSON TOUCHDOWN!



Live on @FS1 #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/jdtqGLv2ux — Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 21, 2020

The score was the 25th career rushing touchdown for Jefferson, tying him for the fifth-most all-time at OSU, and was also the longest run of his career.

Needless to say, Beaver Nation was fired up.

GO BRAVS ALREADY YOU KNOW WHAT IT ISSSSS — Jordan Villamin (@villythebeaver) November 21, 2020

Story continues

Now that's how we start!!! #GoBeavs — Chris Gahlsdorf (@cdorf17) November 21, 2020

First play of the game and OrState scores! #GoBeavs — Michael Bass (@n7wlc) November 21, 2020

Munchie is good at football. That is all. #GoBeavs — Ben Eshleman (@BenEshleman) November 21, 2020