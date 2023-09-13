Watch: Jeremy Vine films his own bicycle being crushed by lorry

Jeremy Vine was approaching a crossroad junction next to Tavistock Square when the white removals van veered down a bike lane the wrong way - Nordin Catic/Getty

Jeremy Vine has filmed his own bike being crushed by a lorry in a cycle lane.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter was cycling in Bloomsbury, central London, at about 11am on Wednesday when his bike was crushed by the hauler.

He was approaching a crossroad junction next to Tavistock Square when the white removals van veered down a bike lane the wrong way.

The dramatic incident was caught on Mr Vine’s 360-degree helmet camera, which he uses to film his daily commute and often posts videos on Twitter of altercations on London’s roads.

The footage often triggers lively debates between cyclists and motorists.

With Mr Vine’s Brompton-type bicycle heading directly for the oncoming van, which then turned right down the bike lane, the broadcaster shouted “no, no!” and furiously honked his horn.

Mr Vine, an avid cycling campaigner, then stopped directly behind the lorry, at which point it began reversing and running over his bike.

The BBC and Channel 5 presenter then started slamming his hands on the back of the lorry to no avail as it crushed his bicycle while Mr Vine shouted “stop!” and horns blared in the background.

The camera then panned around to a visibly shaken Mr Vine, refusing to make eye contact with another man who appeared to be the lorry driver, who retrieved the bike from under the vehicle.

This morning. About an hour ago.

Illegal right turn, then watch.

Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/FRBqXiazgY — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 13, 2023

Posting the 50-second video on Twitter just before midday, Mr Vine wrote: “This morning. About an hour ago. Illegal right turn, then watch. Unbelievable.”

The lorry was marked with QR codes from the company GM Movement Delivery Services, a removals company launched in October 2020 with six staff members.

On its website, the company prides itself for “our professionalism, honesty, reliability, great communication skills, and our health and safety effects”.

The Telegraph has contacted the firm for comment.

It is the latest cycling spat involving Mr Vine and motorists. Last year, he was called a “d---” by a Bentley driver in Kensington in another row.

In another sleek video production, he detailed his run-in with a Bentley convertible driver which he headlined: “Kensington - where bad roads and bad drivers come together.”

Last month, the DJ called for big cities to ban “any overtaking of bicycles” by cars, saying he wanted drivers to pull over and allow cyclists to pass if they see them in their rear-view mirror.

“I’m starting to think I want cars to pull over if they see me behind them because they know I’m faster,” he told The Sunday Times.