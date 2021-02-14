Watch Jeremy Lin score 29, hit 7 threes for Santa Cruz in G-League win

Jeremy Lin is trying to play his way back into the NBA through the G-League. Days like Saturday will help.

Lin hit seven threes and scored 29 points as the Santa Cruz Warriors beat the Westchester Knicks, 124-116. Lin was 7-of-9 from deep for the game.

The Santa Cruz Warriors just beat the Westchester Knicks:

-Jeremy Lin = 29 points and 9 assists

-Jordan Poole = 26 points

-Nico Mannion = 22 points and 7 assists — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 14, 2021

Through three games, Jeremy Lin is averaging 18 points and 7 assists a night and hitting 58% from three. While Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion are scoring more than 20 points a game for Santa Cruz, both also have been volume shooters hitting less than 40% of their shots. Lin has been more efficient.

Lin turned down a lot more money to return to China and play this season so he could make one more run at the NBA through the G-League. We last saw Lin in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was was a solid rotation guard for Atlanta coming off the bench and averaging 10.7 points per game while shooting 34.7 percent from three. The Hawks waived him after the deadline, Toronto picked him up for the rest of the season — and helped him became the first Asian-American player to win an NBA title — but he could not land another NBA deal (so he opted to play in China).

Lin’s path to the NBA is not likely through Golden State, which has a full roster this season and would have to cut a guaranteed contract — Poole, Brad Wanamaker, Alen Smailagic — to free up a space for Lin. It seems unlikely. It’s possible another NBA team with a need at guard (or a need that arises due to injury or COVID-19) could reach out to him.

Lin is standing out in the G-League bubble on the Walt Disney World campus in Orlando.

