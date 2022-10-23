WATCH: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forces turnover for Browns vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have the football back down just three points as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has punched out the football to force a fumble. The Baltimore Ravens have been prone to losing fourth-quarter leads this season, and the Browns are in a position to force another one here.

A rushing touchdown by Kareem Hunt put the Browns within three, but the Ravens drove down the field and pushed the football into the Browns’ red zone. After two straight down weeks for Owusu-Koramoah, this is a great way to make a statement when your team needed it most.

HUGE fumble recovery for the @Browns in a very close game 👀 📺: #CLEvsBAL on CBS

HUGE fumble recovery for the @Browns in a very close game 👀

Can the Browns pull this one off and advance to 2-0 in the AFC North?

