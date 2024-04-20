Watch: Jeremiah Love’s TD gives Blue the lead back in Notre Dame’s spring game

With Audric Estime off to the NFL, Notre Dame football will have a new starter at running back, Jeremiyah Love.

The rising sophomore showed last year that he’s capable of carrying the load, so a big Blue and Gold game really wasn’t needed. Love didn’t care about that, as he made multiple solid plays throughout the contest.

One of those was his touchdown in the second half, as Love dashed to his left and found an open lane that led right to the end zone. He was barely touched as he ran in for the score, showing his exceptional speed and vision.

There is no doubt in my mind that Love is in line for a huge season for the Irish.

