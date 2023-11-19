Watch: Jefferson strikes again, connecting with Broden to give Arkansas the lead

KJ Jefferson isn’t going out softly.

The Arkansas quarterback set the school’s all-time passing touchdown record in the first quarter against Florida International, then he followed it up in the second to give Arkansas the lead.

Jefferson found Tyrone Broden for a four-yard score to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive that put the Razorbacks ahead, 14-13, with 11:58 left in the quarter. The touchdown pass was Jefferson’s 66th in his career.

To that point, Jefferson was 8 of 13 passing for 87 yards and was responsible for both Arkansas scores.

The Razorbacks have not won at home since Week 2 against Kent State and will finish the season next week, the day after Thanksgiving, against Missouri.

Broden in the endzone this time around pic.twitter.com/kZMwieOlkR — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 19, 2023

