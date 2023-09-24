WATCH: Jefferson finds Hasz for second time in 4th as Hogs tie LSU again

Luke Hasz is KJ Jefferson’s favorite target.

Not exactly a small feat for a freshman tight end.

Hasz caught his second touchdown of the game, second touchdown of the fourth quarter, with 5:06 left as Arkansas tied LSU for the second time in the quarter, this time at 31 apiece.

Arkansas barely had that chance as it appeared the Hogs were in a 4th-and-18 just before. But a roughing-the-quarterback penalty on LSU’s Harold Perkins kept the Razorbacks’ drive going.

On the very next play, Jefferson stayed alive in the pocket and found Hasz on the left sideline for the score.

Jefferson was 21 of 30 for 289 yards with three touchdowns to that point. Hasz had six receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

I repeat, Luke Hasz is just so good at football. pic.twitter.com/zrRz3F25je — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) September 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire