Watch: Jeff Sims throws bad interception in the end zone

The game is still within one score, and Nebraska was pushing to land their first points of the young season, but new quarterback Jeff Sims had other plans. Sims has been effective on the ground with his legs, but his second interception on the night, which was much worse than his first, highlights the lack of passing presence the Georgia tech transfer has.

INTERCEPTED@GopherFootball's defense does it again 🔒😤 pic.twitter.com/OIU0nGbSiN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire