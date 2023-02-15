WATCH: Jeff Saturday thanks Colts for interim head coach opportunity

The Indianapolis Colts concluded their head coach search by officially hiring Shane Steichen on Tuesday, which means Jeff Saturday’s tenure is over after eight games.

Saturday, who was hired as the interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, was thought to be considered a finalist for the permanent head coach role. However, the Colts ultimately went with Steichen.

In a classy manner, Saturday tweeted a “Thank You” video to the Colts organization and the fanbase as a whole, showing gratitude for the opportunity he was given.

He wished Steichen the best of luck and even though the team went 1-7 during his interim, he’s still a Colts fan at heart and is rooting for the organization he spent 13 years with.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire