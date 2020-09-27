Watch: Jeff Okudah gets his first career INT on a great play

Jeff Risdon

Jeff Okudah finally flashed why the Detroit Lions were so excited to draft him at No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The rookie cornerback made a great play to notch his first career interception in the third quarter of the Lions Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Okudah made a great read on a Kyler Murray throw toward All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins. The rookie exhibited excellent closing speed and playmaking panache in diving for the interception in front of a surprised Hopkins.

It was the Lions’ third interception on the afternoon after failing to record a single takeaway in the first two games.


Okudah has not had himself a great start to the season, but it’s great to see him make a big play during the meaningful time of a game.