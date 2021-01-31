Watch Jayson Tatum's ridiculous behind-the-back pass to Robert Williams

WATCH: Tatum's ridiculous behind-the-back pass to Rob Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum very well may have made the play of the year in Saturday night's Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers matchup.

The Boston Celtics star, while falling out of bounds, somehow dished a perfect behind-the-back no-look pass across the court to Robert Williams.

Words don't do it justice, so watch the clip below and see for yourself.

Incredible.

Tatum continues to play at a superstar level for the C's in Year 4. With Jaylen Brown alongside him, the future (and the present) is bright in Boston.