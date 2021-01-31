Watch Jayson Tatum's ridiculous behind-the-back pass to Robert Williams
Jayson Tatum very well may have made the play of the year in Saturday night's Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers matchup.
The Boston Celtics star, while falling out of bounds, somehow dished a perfect behind-the-back no-look pass across the court to Robert Williams.
Words don't do it justice, so watch the clip below and see for yourself.
.@Patriots heard you might need a QB?#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/O25KWXEDLf
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2021
Incredible.
Tatum continues to play at a superstar level for the C's in Year 4. With Jaylen Brown alongside him, the future (and the present) is bright in Boston.