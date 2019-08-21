Watch Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Kuzma play 1-on-1 at Team USA practice

The historic NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers has extended to USA Basketball.

Team USA is in Melbourne preparing for its pre-2019 FIBA World Cup exhibition games against Australia beginning Thursday night, and several players from the Celtics and Lakers are still with the Red, White and Blue squad.

Celtics forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, as well as Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma all got in some extra practice by playing 1-on-1 against each other this week.

All three of these players are facing huge expectations entering the 2019-20 NBA season.

Kuzma will be expected to provide valuable scoring, rebounding and versatility as the No. 3 option behind LeBron James and newly acquired superstar Anthony Davis on the Lakers. Tatum and Brown are aiming to bounce back from disappointing 2018-19 seasons in which they were inconsistent and saw their 3-point shooting percentages drop. Brown also is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so he should be plenty motivated to prove he's worth a massive contract extension in the near future.

Before they join their respective NBA teams, these three young stars will first try to lead Team USA to another gold medal at the FIBA World Cup. The tournament starts Aug. 31 and will be hosted by China.

