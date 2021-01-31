WATCH: Jayson Tatum’s highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 30)
While he hasn’t quite hit that level of play he was showing off about this month last season, Boston Celtics star small forward Jayson Tatum put on a show against Boston’s longtime rival Saturday night, especially in the fourth quarter as Tatum nearly managed to steal the game away from the Los Angeles Lakers single-handedly in the game’s waning seconds.
That the Duke product was even able to put the Celtics in a position to win the game after being down seven points to the Lakers in the game’s final two minutes is a testament to the still-untapped potential in Tatum’s game, and in this particular contest it was good for 30 points and 9 rebounds.
There was even a ridiculous behind-the-back pass to Robert Williams III for an open path to a dunk that’s sure to be on highlight reels across the league.
Watch the video embedded above produced by Tomasz Kordylewski to see all of Tatum’s best plays from Saturday’s 96 – 95 loss to the Lakers.
