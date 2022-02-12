WATCH: Jayson Tatum crashes Derrick White's first postgame interview with Celtics

WATCH: Tatum crashes Derrick White's first postgame interview in green originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Derrick White said the last 24 hours for him have been a whirlwind since his trade from the San Antonio Spurs to the Boston Celtics.

Fortunately for White, he landed with a team where he's already familiar with several of the key figures, including coach Ime Udoka, a former assistant coach with the Spurs, as well as franchise pillars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who played with White for Team USA during the Basketball World Cup in 2019.

White's relationship with Tatum was on full display following Boston's win over the Denver Nuggets in his team debut, when Tatum dropped in on White's interview with NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine:

"I'm happy that we got him," Tatum said. "We're pretty lucky. He looks good in green."

Tatum and White were both selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, with Tatum going third overall to Boston and White 29th to San Antonio. Both are now under contract together with the Celtics through at least the 2024-25 season.

"I was shocked when I got traded but I'm extremely thankful to be here," White told Scalabrine. "I'm happy to be in Boston."