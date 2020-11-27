WATCH: Jaylon Smith interception does nothing for Cowboys chances
The Dallas Cowboys have cut the Washington Football Team’s lead to four after an incredibly weird stretch of football that included two injuries, a secondary full of backups seemingly confused pre-snap, before an interception set the team up with a short field.
But first a breath. Cornerback Rashard Robinson asked out of the game with cramps on one play. The very next play, Chidobe Awuzie was removed by the referees with concussion concerns on a play that seemed entirely harmless by football standards. That left the defense scrambling before Washington quarterback Alex Smith could snap the ball, but then this happened:
.@thejaylonsmith taking it the other way!
Watch #WASvsDAL now: https://t.co/6tio4adLye pic.twitter.com/uP37CXYWWz
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 26, 2020
Unfortunately two poorly blocked run plays put the Dallas offense in a tough spot before CeeDee Lamb dropped what would have been the game tying touchdown. It remains to be seen whether or not Robinson or Awuzie will return to action.