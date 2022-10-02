Watch: Jaylinn Hawkins forces fumble, Patterson rushes for TD

Big plays on defense often lead to big plays on offense, and that’s what happened late in the first quarter of the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

After taking a 3-0 lead, Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins forced a fumble on Browns TE David Njoku, which was recovered by LB Rashaan Evans.

It didn’t take long for Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson to cash in Njoku’s fumble. Watch as Patterson rushes for a 13-yard touchdown to give Atlanta a 10-0 lead in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire