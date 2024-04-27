WATCH: Jaylen Wright learns he’s joining the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins felt strongly about running back Jaylen Wright.

So much so that they gave up a third-round pick in 2025 to vault into the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft to take Wright at No. 120 overall.

Fortunately for all parties, Wright was pumped about it too. In a videos posted by the Dolphins, the emotions pouring out of Wright can be heard on the other side of the phone while he was talking to coach Mike McDaniel on Saturday.

The emotion on this call is everything. 🥹 Listen in on @__jw12’s moment ☎️ pic.twitter.com/jnWeJv6J2Y — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 27, 2024

Another video posted by the Tennessee Volunteers football program showed the celebration at Wright’s home shortly after the call ended.

“That was the team I really wanted to go to, which is crazy,” Wright told reporters later on Saturday. “It was the best visit I had. I’m just glad to have the opportunity to come out in South Beach and help make a difference in the team, help add that explosive element.”

Wright averaged 7.4 yards per carry during his final season at Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire