WATCH: Jaylen Waddle embarrasses another NFL DB at joint practice with Falcons

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has not taken a single NFL snap but has made multiple headlines for making defensive backs look silly for trying to cover him. Last week, he did it against the Bears‘ Eddie Jackson, and this week’s victim is Falcons cornerback Darren Hall.

Waddle’s quick feet, elusiveness and ability to go get the ball makes him an all-around great receiver, and a threat to opposing defensive backs.

Not a second passes in the video of this short route without Waddle making some sort of calculated move to get the defensive back away from him.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Jaylen Waddle as he prepares for his rookie season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.